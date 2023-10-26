Last year at Google I/O, the Maps team introduced Immersive View. Using AI, Google created an explorable digital model of supported areas using billions of Street View and aerial images. The end result is pretty sweet, and now, Immersive View for Routes has officially launched after being teased earlier this year.

With Immersive View for Routes, you can get a real bird’s eye view for what’s along a path to your destination. Again, using countless images and AI, Google has created these digital cities for users to explore. It’s pretty nifty, so long as you live or plan to travel in a supported area.

This feature is available in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice.

More Details, New Colors

But that’s not all that’s new. Google also announced that Lens in Maps (previously known as Search with Live View), is now available in 50 new cities across the globe including A​​ustin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei. With this feature, users tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift the phone to find nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and more.

Google’s overall goal appears to be more accuracy throughout Maps. To do so, users will begin to see updated colors in the app, more realistic buildings, and on highways you will see improved lane details.

These changes are rolling out now to users across the globe.

// Google