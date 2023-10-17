Mortal Kombat, currently at a high due to the recent release of Mortal Kombat 1, now has a fresh title available for Android and iOS this week. Called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, this title features its own mobile-exclusive storyline, RPG battles, plus most of the characters we’ve all come to love over the years.

Rated M for mature (17+), I assume we can expect some sweet visuals in the game. The trailer showcases a couple fatalities, but maybe more importantly, the app page on Google Play also highlights in-app purchases. They range in price from $0.99 to $99, so as a word of advice to all of you, try not to get too addicted.

The gameplay itself looks similar to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. You’ll build a team, with each member of that team upgradable and capable of different moves. If it’s as good as Galaxy of Heroes, then NetherRealm Studios (the developers) should be proud.

I’m not sure that you’ll see me in the PVP Arena that the game features, but if you do, please take it easy on me. My reflexes aren’t what they used to be.