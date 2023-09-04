The deals we share the most often are those with big trade-in discounts (like this one), since most of us have a phone we’d like to get rid of when buying something new. Using that current phone to get a bigger discount on the new, more expensive phone is usually the play to save the most money. But there are still times when a straight-up discount is awesome and maybe that’s because you’d like to keep your current phone around too.

Amazon is hosting a deal for Labor Day weekend that fits into that situation. If you’d like to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5, there are sizable cash discounts to be had, no trade-ins required. These might be the best prices we’ll see for some time on the new foldables from Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently $300 off from Amazon, dropping its starting price to $1,499. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is similarly discounted by $200, which brings its starting to price to as little as $799.

You can get the Fold 5 with 256GB storage or 512GB storage and both are $300 off. The 512GB model drops to $1,619 with this sale. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available with either of those storage configurations, and once again, both are $200 off. All of the colors you’d expect to find are discounted, so that means Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue for the Fold 5, as well as Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint for the Flip 5.

Since this is Amazon, you can get these devices quite fast.

Amazon Deal Links: Galaxy Fold 5 | Galaxy Flip 5