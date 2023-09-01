Verizon Up is one of those services we like to regularly talk trash to, but every once in a while it comes through with some decent freebies. Like this week, for example, there are several free offers that will land you $3 or $5 to spend at select retailers. There’s even a $30 off discount if you want to buy the Verizon Stream TV box.

At the moment, I’m still seeing $3 or $5 gift cards to Bass Pro Shops, Lands’ End, Cabela’s, Barnes & Noble, and AMC theaters. Again, there is also that $30 off the Verizon Stream TV box, 60% off ASTRO A20 headsets, $50 off Sony LinkBuds S, $40 off Sony XE200 speakers, and more. There is actually a decent list of freebies or big discounts at the moment.

For those with Verizon and who know what Verizon Up is, supplies are limited, so you may want to go claim your rewards soon. For those who aren’t sure what on Earth Verizon Up is, let’s talk about how you can claim.

Verizon UP – claim free rewards:

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap the Verizon Up tab at the bottom of the app Scroll until you see the “Browse featured offers” section Then tap the “Show all offers” button Now scroll again to find “Featured Offers” In this section, you’ll find all of the offers I mentioned above Tapping on “learn more” for each will take you to another screen to claim Once claimed, you’ll be given a code and PIN and instructions to use

And that’s it. I know these are only a few bucks here and there, but hey, we love to save.