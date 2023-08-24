About a week ago, the first signs of rich text formatting in Google Keep showed up as if Google was preparing to make an announcement or start a wider rollout. Fast forward to today, and that has happened. It’s official – Google Keep now has rich text formatting after all these years.

Google calls this a “highly requested feature” that enables your note taking to include bolding, underlining, italicizing, and heading styles. Your Keep notes really are getting a big level-up.

The new formatting feature has been flagged for rollout starting today, but it is labeled as an “extended” rollout that could take longer than 15 days to reach your device. If the rollout started last week when folks first noticed it, maybe we’re already into that 15 days? Probably not, but one can hope.

Once live – and this is expected to arrive in existing notes too – you’ll find it within a note as the letter A underlined, next to the color picker and the + that lets you add items to a note. Tapping that should give you the options we mentioned above, like underlining, italicizing, and more. You will want to be on the lookout for a blue pop-up that says, “Access new formatting options,” to know that you have access.

Anyone seeing it? I am not.

Google Play Link: Google Keep

// Google Workspace