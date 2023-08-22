Nothing detailed yet another update for Nothing Phone 2, again focusing primarily on improving the rear cameras. This phone got another big camera update earlier this month. Nice.
Nothing notes that once you update to Nothing OS 2.0.2a, you’ll find improved clarity of faces when shooting in indoor environments, an added UI element to show when HDR is active, reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR, and plenty else. See the full changelog below.
What’s Inside 2.0.2a
- Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments
- Optimised highlight levels in low light environments
- Added an UI element to show when HDR is active
- Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR
- Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR
- Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR
This update is now rolling out to Nothing Phone 2.
// Nothing
Collapse Show Comments