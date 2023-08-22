Nothing detailed yet another update for Nothing Phone 2, again focusing primarily on improving the rear cameras. This phone got another big camera update earlier this month. Nice.

Nothing notes that once you update to Nothing OS 2.0.2a, you’ll find improved clarity of faces when shooting in indoor environments, an added UI element to show when HDR is active, reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR, and plenty else. See the full changelog below.

What’s Inside 2.0.2a

Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments

Optimised highlight levels in low light environments

Added an UI element to show when HDR is active

Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR

Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR

Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR

This update is now rolling out to Nothing Phone 2.

// Nothing