Open. Enrollment. Verizon has fired up the opportunity for customers to get their phones repaired at discounted rates, so long as they are comfortable with adding an additional charge to their monthly bill.

This year, Verizon has made some edits to the offering inside of Verizon Mobile Protect, those being $0 cracked screen repair deductibles (were previously priced at $29), $99 damage replacement deductible (previously up to $249), and the addition of “data recovery” even if the device is damaged.

Other pieces of the total offering include same-day delivery on replacement devices, battery replacements, 24/7 tech support access, digital security and privacy tools, and more.

Verizon is pricing this insurance coverage at $17/month for a single device or $60/month for three registered lines. The carrier is offering people unlimited claims while they are enrolled, so if you are someone who is constantly having issues with their device, maybe it’ll pay for itself.

Enrollment is open until October 19. For more details, view the brochure here.