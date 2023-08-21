Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides Apps Get UI Update

Google announced a UI refresh for three of its Android apps late last week. Users of Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides should see the tweaks in the coming weeks, as it usually takes time for Google to roll the changes out to all users.

Google describes the change as a “modernized visual design,” with a refreshed look for the editing toolbar, icons, background colors, and more. They included the above screenshot from the new UI above.

If and when your apps receive this update, please let us know if you spot anything major inside that we need to know about. We’re all about the hidden goodies.

Again, expect these changes to arrive within the next few weeks on your Android device.

// Google