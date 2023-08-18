Beeper, a messaging platform that essentially allows all of your various messages apps to have a unified home inside of a single app, introduced Google Messages and RCS support this week. For Android users, this is great as you can now continue to use Beeper as your primary messaging app for an additional service now, but for iPhone owners, this news is major. This means iPhone now has RCS messages, which is apparently a first. Congrats, everyone.

Beeper says that while this feature is technically in beta, it’s ready for daily use. Known issues include avatars now displaying, histories not fully synced, typing indicators, and no read receipts for groups. Not that big of a deal.

If you want to get going with this, users can enable it by downloading the latest version of Beeper Desktop, version 3.70.17, tap the Gear icon, then head into Chat Networks and add Google Messages.

Never heard of Beeper? If you’re sick of managing your messaging ecosystem across 10+ apps, then maybe it’s for you. Check it out.

// Beeper