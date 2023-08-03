Samsung and uBreakiFix are pushing their partnership a step further. Announced this week, by the end of 2023, 50 uBreakiFix locations will now be labeled as flagship Samsung repair locations, all but guaranteeing that if you break your Samsung phone and need to get it repaired in a hurry, there’s likely a location near you that can get it patched up quickly.

Why is this important? Because numbers don’t lie. According to Asurion’s own figures, uBreakiFix completes 94% of walk-in repairs on Samsung flagship devices in the same day. That means no sending it in and dealing with not having a phone for sometimes a week or more. This is good for consumers.

This program was soft launched earlier this year, with the first flagship stores going to Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles. What makes a good flagship store? Repair metrics, of course, which include volume of Samsung device repairs, turnaround time, and customer satisfaction.

If you have a broken Samsung device and need it repaired, it sounds like uBreakiFix is the place to go.

// Samsung