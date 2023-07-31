Samsung’s new watches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, have been fully announced at this point and we know all of their specs and when/how we can buy one. Their launch date is set for August 11, but because updates never sleep (or something?), we already know what the build should be when your new Galaxy Watch 6 or 6 Classic arrives.

The first Galaxy Watch 6 update is scheduled to arrive out of the box, according to Verizon. We know that it’ll contain “performance improvements on your device” and that’s about it.

Usually the first or day-1 update isn’t major, as Samsung will need some time for people to get each watch on the wrist to figure out a bigger list of bugs – expect a larger update later on.

If you bought a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, these builds should land on your watch from the beginning:

Galaxy Watch6 (LTE) : R935USQU1AWG1 (40mm) / R945USQU1AWG1 (44mm) (via)

: R935USQU1AWG1 (40mm) / R945USQU1AWG1 (44mm) (via) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE) : R955USQU1AWG1 (43mm) / R965USQU1AWG1 (47mm) (via)

: R955USQU1AWG1 (43mm) / R965USQU1AWG1 (47mm) (via) Galaxy Watch6 (Bluetooth) : R930USQU1AWG1 (40mm) / R940USQU1AWG1 (44mm)

: R930USQU1AWG1 (40mm) / R940USQU1AWG1 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth): R950USQU1AWG1 (43mm) / R960USQU1AWG1 (47mm)

Once the watches arrive in a couple of weeks, we’ll update this post to let you know of any other changes not listed on these first changelogs.

