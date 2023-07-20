Google wants to know if you think Android 14 is super awesome or not, and I’m guessing that’s because they are about to wind down Android 14 betas in preparation for the stable launch of it within the next several weeks. They asked on the Android_Beta subreddit for people to respond to a 5 minute survey about Android 14 Beta 4, so feel free to let them know of your experience.

The survey is only for those running Android 14 Beta 4 (UPB4.230623.005), which released a little over a week ago to all still-supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Google says that it should only take about 5 minutes to complete.

The survey asks questions about the specific Pixel you have (Pixel 7 for me at the moment), your location and carrier, and then runs through several categories where you tell them your level of satisfaction with this build of Android 14. We’re talking about things like stability, performance, battery life, data connectivity, Bluetooth, call quality, etc. It even asks if you would recommend it to friends and family with a Pixel device.

If interested in providing Google additional feedback on Android 14, you’ll find the anonymous survey here.

// reddit