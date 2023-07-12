Nova Launcher Beta Updated With Immersive App Search

There’s a new beta out for Nova Launcher users, a group of people I don’t hear from nearly as much as I’d like to. You all still out there?

Inside the latest beta, labeled as 8.0.6, immersive app search has been brought to the app drawer, there’s a new option for auto show keyboard when opening drawer, and enhanced search integrations with Spotify, Twitch, and your system’s calendar app has been included. Full changelog below.

What’s New in 8.0.6

Immersive app search in Drawer (Nova Settings > Search)

Auto show keyboard when opening drawer (Above + Nova Settings > Drawer)

Frequently used shortcuts in drawer (Nova Settings > Drawer. Requires app usage permission))

Enhance search with integrations with Spotify, Twitch and system Calendar (Nova Settings > Search)

Additional contact actions

You can have all of these new goodies by downloading the beta APK onto your phone by clicking the link below.

