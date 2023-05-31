Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network continues to expand and the company is making sure we know where to. Like the old days of 4G LTE rollouts, Verizon has spent a good chunk of the year providing updates around the cities that have seen recent “major” 5G upgrades. To end the month, we not only have another round of cities to point out, there are also smaller towns in several states now seeing 5G UW for the first time.

The first list we have is of 10 cities seeing upgrades that include a mix of 5G millimeter wave (mmW) and mid-band 5G (C-Band) – that’s what makes up Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Even though 5G mmW can’t cover big areas, Verizon hasn’t stopped posting up towers in populated areas that can beam ridiculously fast speeds to your phone when in range and without obstruction. The bigger push is that C-Band 5G, of course, because as we’ve said on numerous occasions, this is the stuff that is both fast and can cover big areas.

When Verizon says it has upgraded a city’s 5G network in a major way, they mean not only that they have reached new areas, but also that they’ve opened up more capacity and increased speeds. Your connection should be faster in new areas and more stable, especially when more people are nearby on the same network.

If your city is listed, don’t be surprised if you are already seeing faster speeds or better connections.

Major 5G City Upgrades

Ann Arbor, MI

Bakersfield, CA

Columbus, OH

McAllen, TX

Pensacola, FL

Philadelphia, PA

San Jose, CA

Shreveport, LA (upgrades in prep for 5G UW)

Tampa, FL

Victor Valley, CA

Wichita, KS

Outside of the bigger cities, Verizon shared several states that they have made big 5G Ultra Wideband pushes into. Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are the first to receive shoutouts. For many of the towns listed, this will be the first time they’ll see C-Band coverage and it should dramatically improve the experience. Since they’ve likely seen their network icon show “5G” for some time and wondered why their connection was slower or not impressive, things will now start to change on that front.

Arizona

Lake Havasu City

Kingman

Wickenburg

Winslow

Pinetop Lakeside

Show Low

Illinois

Peoria

Champaign

Bloomington

Decatur

Springfield

Salem

Brighton

Sterling,

Rock Falls

Kinmundy

Greenville

Ohio

Sylvania

Swanton

Lima

Ada

Mount Vernon

Zanesville

Cambridge

Pennsylvania

Erie

Altoona

Pleasantville

Oil City

Punxsutawney

Coolspring

Markton

Patchinville

Stifflertown

Berwinsdale

Thompsontown

Bald Eagle

Gettysburg

Richland Town Center

Connellsville

Bethelboro

Mount Morris

The Waterford Township

The LeBouf Township

McKean County

Elk County

Penn State University – Fayette campus

Orefield

Breinigsville

Laurys Station

Bangor

Damascus

Shenandoah

Bloomsburg

Saint Clair

Tremont

York Springs

New Oxford

Gap

Hanover

Shrewsbury

Carlisle

Lebanon

Ephrata

Wisconsin

Eau Claire

Appleton

Monticello

Gays Mills

Clayton

Hartford

Newburg

Fredonia

Oshkosh

Kenosha

Beloit

Keep in mind that while we love news of Verizon’s network expanding, especially through C-Band, customers will need to have the right plan in order to access it. Verizon’s newest line-up of 5G plans includes a starter plan at $65/mo without access and another with access that costs $80/mo. Overall, the plans are pretty bad and certainly expensive. Hopefully, most of you already had an older plan with 5G Ultra Wideband as a part.

// Verizon

Previous cover of Verizon 5G upgrades: