Motorola’s next Razr device, the Razr+ (Razr 40 Ultra overseas), had its spec sheet posted online this morning. The document that the specs are taken from appears to be direct from Motorola Italy, so the legitimacy of the information isn’t really being questioned. Besides, who’s out here leaking phony Razr specs in 2023?

Specs for the upcoming foldable include a 6.9-inch pOLED FHD+ interior display, 3.6-inch pOLED exterior display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3800mAh battery (5W wireless charging), IP52 rating, dual cameras (12MP + 13MP) placed inside the exterior display, 32MP shooter on the inside, plus Android 13.

The graphic also lets us know which colors we can expect: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. Honestly, all three look pretty sweet.

You have to give it up to Motorola. The first foldable Razr from 2020 was absolutely terrible. Now in 2023, Motorola looks poised to release a solid foldable, one with a nicely sized cover display and relatively large battery. Don’t hate on us for being excited for this one to launch.

Announcement is scheduled for this week on June 1.

// @_snoopytech_