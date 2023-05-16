Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 Update Arrives to Fix More Bugs

We are getting closer and closer to the Android 13 QPR3 update hitting all Pixel phones in June along with the next Pixel Feature Drop, so it only makes sense that Google would increase beta update releases with additional bug fixes before we get there. Today, they’ve done just that.

Google posted the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 update for Pixel phones with at least 5 noteworthy bug fixes. Google fixed a touch input issue, one that was causing WiFi calls to disconnect, another involving SIM card detection, and an issue that was causing dips in cellular connectivity speeds and reliability.

This new update is already live for the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 Release Info

Build: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: T3B3.230413.009.A1

All other devices: T3B3.230413.009 Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: April 2023

All other devices: May 2023 Google Play services: 23.11.15

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 Bug Fixes

Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)

Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.

Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.

Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.

Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.

Install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get after it.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files