Laya’s Horizon, what I’m calling your new mobile game addiction, is now available for download onto Android and iOS devices.

In this title, you fly around what feels like an open island world, racing others and completing tasks. Compared to past Snowman titles, there feels like a huge amount of content to consume in Laya’s Horizon, with the player able to collect different capes that offer unique stats, as well as charms that further the custom flying experience.

I’ve had the opportunity to play the game for the past couple of weeks, and let me tell you, if it wasn’t for Marvel Snap also eating up my time, this would be the only mobile game I’m playing. It’s fun, the controls feel very intuitive (after you get through the initial learning level), and the world itself is very peaceful to settle into. As far as mobile games are concerned, this is a 9 out of 10 for me. It’s doesn’t quite have the same pace as Alto’s Odyssey, but this game is very enjoyable.

The only downside? You need a Netflix account to play it. Now whether you like that or not, on the bright side, there are zero ads and zero in-app purchases thanks to Netflix being the publishers. I don’t want to hear any complaints.

Go have some fun!