T-Mobile’s New Go5G Plans are Live: Should You Switch From Magenta?

T-Mobile introduced new Go5G wireless plans last week and have since pushed them live for those interested in making the switch to the newest of the new plan. The question is – should you switch to Go5G plan or stay with Magenta?

We talked in detail about each plan last week in a write-up you should browse through. We highlighted most of the differences between the current Magenta and Magenta Max plans and the new Go5G and Go5G options. Our initial reaction was that there wasn’t much of a change from old to new, but you’d definitely pay more if you switched over without any meaningful benefit unless you use a lot of hotspot data or travel to Mexico or Canada on the regular.

Now that the plans are live, we can do a direct comparison in T-Mobile’s own “compare our plans” tool to see just how similar (or different) the new Go5G and Magenta plans are. I think you’ll see right away that the $5 per month increase on single lines really does only get you a couple of upgrades, but the rest remains the same.

Go5G vs. Magenta

To recap Go5G vs. Magenta differences, the biggest upgrade is in mobile hotspot data where you would get 15GB of high-speed data to use each month before dropping to 3G speeds. The older Magenta plan has 5GB of high-speed hotspot data. The only other change is an increase in Mexico/Canada data that jumps from 5GB to 10GB. There are no other changes.

So should you switch to Go5G from Magenta? Only if you really need more hotspot data or travel to Mexico or Canada regularly.

Go5G Plus vs. Magenta Max

When comparing the differences between Go5G Plus and Magenta Max, it’s really the same story. For mobile hotspot data, you get an increase to 50GB per month from 40GB, as well as an increase in Mexico/Canada data to 15GB from 5GB.

The only other change is this “New in Two” initiative that T-Mobile is pushing with Go5G Plus. The idea here is that Go5G Plus subscribers can upgrade to a new phone every two years, which is supposed to be in contrast with Verizon and AT&T who are mostly now forcing customers into 3 year monthly device payment contracts. The thing is, Magenta Max customers are (at least currently) also not signing 3-year device contracts and could upgrade in 2 years too. This “change” is more of a marketing ploy than an actual benefit. It also likely means they are about to switch everything else to 3-year contracts.

So should you switch to Go5G Plus from Magenta Max? Probably not except for those same reason we mentioned with Go5G and Magenta earlier.

