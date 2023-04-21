Folks, we’ve got a big time Friday update on the Telegram – I count at least 6 changes worth talking about, if not more. And because this is Telegram, we all get the update at the same time (today) instead of through that frustratingly slow rollout schedule from other bigger names in the app development game.

First up, we have custom wallpapers! In the newest version of Telegram, you can set your own wallpaper in each individual chat. All you do is tap the 3-dot button in a chat and then “Set Wallpaper.” The UI will let you choose from standard themes or give you a “Choose wallpaper from gallery” button. That option opens your gallery where you can pick from images on your device.

After picking an image, you can adjust some stuff (like exposure and contrast), you can crop, mark up the image, and then blur or dim or allow motion. It’s pretty easy to do and quite slick if you want to spice up a conversation with someone.

Next up, Telegram has added shareable chat folders. The name there is kind of confusing, but basically it allows you to make a folder of invite links to other channels or chats and then invite people to them all. A tap from your friend will let them join with ease. For those of you big into multiple Telegram public channels or groups, this could be nice.

The rest of the update to Telegram includes the following:

Faster scrolling in attachments : Sick of the lag or slowness in your attachments area? That’s gone. Telegram says the attachment menu now scrolls at “super-fast speeds.”

: Sick of the lag or slowness in your attachments area? That’s gone. Telegram says the attachment menu now scrolls at “super-fast speeds.” Read receipt times : If you have a chat with under 100 members and topics enabled, read receipts will now show the exact time messages were read.

: If you have a chat with under 100 members and topics enabled, read receipts will now show the exact time messages were read. Bots in any chat : You can now add Telegram bots to any chat, plus web apps in groups support collaboration and multiplayer features.

: You can now add Telegram bots to any chat, plus web apps in groups support collaboration and multiplayer features. Improved interfaces: A couple of interface changes have made creating groups without adding members a thing, fewer taps to initiate “Send When Online,” and a new animation on iPhones when sliding into the dynamic island.

Again, this is Telegram, so the update is available on all platforms right away. Hit that link below to grab it on Android.

Google Play Link: Telegram

// Telegram