Samsung announced today that it is adding the Galaxy S22 series to its Re-Newed program this week, meaning you can now snag last year’s top shelf devices at discounted prices.

For those who don’t know, the Re-Newed program puts used devices through a 132-point checklist to ensure the phones are returned to a like-new condition. When you purchase a phone via Re-Newed, the device comes with a one-year warranty, which is the same length of time that a new phone comes with.

Pricing on these devices starts at $619 for the Galaxy S22, $769 for the Galaxy S22+, and $919 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These prices are lower than what you’ll find at retailers like Best Buy. On top of this news, Samsung is also dropping the prices of Re-Newed Galaxy S21 series phones.

These devices will be available for purchase tomorrow, April 21, at which point we’ll update the post with actual links.

Samsung Links: Galaxy S22 | S22+ | S22 Ultra

// Samsung