Jabra introduced the latest iteration of its Elite earbuds this morning, the Elite 4 model. Priced at just $99, the main selling point of these buds is that they feature most of the high-end features one would expect from a pricey set of earbuds, but all at an affordable price.

Specs for the Elite 4 buds include Bluetooth Multipoint, Fast Pair (and Swift Pair), Active Noise Cancellation, 4 microphones, 5.5 hours of battery life (22 hours with the case, 28 with ANC disabled), fast charge (1 hour playback with 10 minutes of charge), Spotify Tap, Google Assistant support, as well as support for the Jabra Sound+ app which is a solid piece of software.

These buds are available in four colors: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

If you need a new set of buds that don’t break the bank, but still sound good and feature all of the goods you might need, follow the link below.