For all of you T-Mobile customers who appreciate the yearly gift of a free season of MLB TV, we’re happy to report that the benefit returns in 2023, set to arrive March 28. That’s two weeks from today, party people.

In order to claim this offer, T-Mobile customers will need to download the T-Mobile Tuesday app from Google Play, log in using their carrier phone number, then claim the deal. If you’ve done this before, it should be as easy as claiming it and signing into your existing MLB TV account. If this is your time, you’ll need to register for an account.

This offer really seems to solidify that T-Mobile is the most generous of the US carriers. They recently announced a free year of MLS Season Pass, which also isn’t a free thing, so tack that onto the $149 price of MLB TV and we’re living pretty good right now as T-Mo customers.

We’ll alert you on March 28 that it’s time to redeem your free MLB TV. You’ll have until April 3 to claim the offer.

