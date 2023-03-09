Snowman, the developer behind Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, is providing a sneak peek at its upcoming game, Laya’s Horizon.

In the video, we can see a relatively large world filled with obstacles for someone wearing a wingsuit. It’s our assumption that instead of a snowboard like in past titles, we’ll be doing some wingsuiting in Laya’s Horizon and that’s pretty sweet.

As for when we’ll be wingsuiting, all we know is that the game is “coming soon” and it will be published via Netflix. That most likely means you’ll need a Netflix subscription to play it. Sorry, non subscribers.

Check out the trailer below, then hope that poor Laya puts on a helmet before taking that plunge.