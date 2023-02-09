What a week for Android updates if you have a Google Pixel phone. First, we had the monthly Android patch to start the week. Then we got Android 14 as a first developer preview. And now the folks in the Android 13 QPR2 beta program are seeing that love.

Today, Google release Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 as a small update for those already on Beta 3. Google typically releases these when there is a bug that needs fixed before the full beta drops and that appears to be the case again. Actually, there are 2 bugs on the squash block according to Google’s release notes page:

Fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. (Issue #259630761)

Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image.

So there you have it. If your Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro are on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, go check for an update. We have the build info below, but I can tell you right now that my Pixel 7 Pro is installing the update as I type this. Google appears to have pushed it live.

Release date: February 9, 2023

Build: T2B3.230109.004

Security patch level: February 2023

Google Play services: 23.03.13

To grab the update, head into Settings>System>System update.

And if you aren’t in the Android Beta Program, join it here.