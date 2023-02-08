Those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S23 Ultra will soon have their shiny new Samsung device headed their way, so in order to prepare you for that eventuality, we’re here to present to you the First 10 Things to Do.

In this video, we go over Droid Life’s recommendations for setting up a new device and tweaking it to your liking. We go over security, home customization, lock screen customizations, status bar tweaks, notifications and Do Not Disturb, device sounds, plus plenty else. If you’re looking for S Pen info, that will be in another video.

Grab your popcorn, your Galaxy S23 Ultra (if you’re a time traveler), and enjoy.

First 10 Things to Do