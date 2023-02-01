Droid Life

VIDEO: Galaxy S23 Lineup First Look and Hands-On!

Samsung recently invited me to come down to San Francisco and join them at a decked out Galaxy Experience Space located at 111 Powell St. With the devices now official, all are welcome to check out the space and see exactly what I saw. During my time there, I was able to go hands-on with all three of the new Galaxy S23 models — S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

My time with the phones was very limited, but I was able to get the below video before getting escorted out when my time was up. In the video, I go over a few of the key differences in the 2023 models, test out the 200-megapixel camera on the S23 Ultra, and go for a hardware tour with each device. It’s a short but sweet video, meant to tide us over until our review units arrive in the mail.

Check out the video and be prepared for “Droid Galaxy Life” to be in full effect starting soon.

