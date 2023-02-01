VIDEO: Galaxy S23 Lineup First Look and Hands-On!

Samsung recently invited me to come down to San Francisco and join them at a decked out Galaxy Experience Space located at 111 Powell St. With the devices now official, all are welcome to check out the space and see exactly what I saw. During my time there, I was able to go hands-on with all three of the new Galaxy S23 models — S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

My time with the phones was very limited, but I was able to get the below video before getting escorted out when my time was up. In the video, I go over a few of the key differences in the 2023 models, test out the 200-megapixel camera on the S23 Ultra, and go for a hardware tour with each device. It’s a short but sweet video, meant to tide us over until our review units arrive in the mail.