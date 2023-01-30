New Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 January Updates Rollout

Because so many of us are hanging onto phones for longer and longer, I can imagine there are a whole bunch of you who still own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and possibly a Galaxy S10e. If so, the January Android update has been rolling out to your phones in the US over the past few days.

Owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S10e should be on the lookout for the following builds:

Galaxy S20 : TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS3GWA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS3GWA1 Galaxy S20+ : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS3GWA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS3GWA1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS3GWA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS3GWA1 Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU5DWA8

: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU5DWA8 Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU5DWA8

: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU5DWA8 Galaxy S21 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G998USQU5DWA8

: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQU5DWA8 Galaxy S10e: SP1A.210812.016.G970USQS8IWA1

What’s new? For all, they’ll see that January Android update I mentioned, or as Verizon puts it, “The most up to date Android security patches on your device.” For the Galaxy S21 series, there are “performance improvements” as well.

Not a big update, obviously, but the Galaxy S23 is around the corner and so is One UI 5.1. While none of these devices will be the first to see the biggish update to One UI 5.1, they should all get it, aside from maybe the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 both have plenty of life left in the update tank.

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon