Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Lineup Updated With January Patch

Verizon is pushing out the January security patch, the latest patch available from Google, to owners of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Once updated, Note 20 owners will see software build version N981USQS3GWA1 and Note 20 Ultra owners have have N986USQS3GWA1. Beyond the security patch, we’re seeing nothing new in the changelog. If you do spot something, be sure to let us know.

This feels like a good time to plug that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is inbound and if you’re looking to not just update your Note 20’s software, but actually upgrade the whole experience, you can reserve your new phone here and save some extra coin. You can also take advantage of Samsung’s really good trade-in service.

