Right now, Google’s Fast Pair feature can be used to set up devices like earbuds and Wear OS devices. In newly spotted code, it appears that Fast Pair will soon support setting up Android smartphones, with the first devices in line to receive this being the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup.

Fast Pair is a really handy feature, automatically detecting when a device that hasn’t been set up is around you. For example, when you first boot up a Pixel Watch, your Android phone will quickly prompt you to download the Pixel Watch’s companion app and get it set up. In the case of the Galaxy S23, it should be something quite similar, with a prompt sending you to download Samsung’s Smart Switch app.

The new Galaxy S23 lineup will be unveiled in San Francisco on February 1 at Galaxy Unpacked. It should be a pretty good time, considering this is the first in-person unveiling we’ve had from Samsung since 2020. Good times ahead.

Who is picking one up?

