Twitter has made Twitter Blue available to Android users finally, pricing it at $11/month, the same price as its iOS counterpart that features the $3 premium that was implemented to offset Google and Apple’s commission on in-app purchases and subscriptions.

What do Android users get for $11/month? You get the blue “Verified” checkmark which has completely lost any sort of value due to the introduction of Blue, the ability to edit tweets post publishing them, ability to upload longer 1080p videos, plus some other features that are marked as “coming soon.”

Is all that worth $11/month? I’m sorry, but not even close. If you disagree, you can find Twitter Blue sign-ups in the Android app starting this week.

// Twitter