Twas only a matter of time. A European retailer has posted complete specifications for the Galaxy S23 lineup, including specs for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We now know pretty much everything there is to know with exception to US pricing.

Let’s start with the Galaxy S23. The device features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2340 x 1080) with a max refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, base storage of 128GB, triple rear camera system (50MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP telephoto), 12-megapixel front camera, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6e, IP68 rating, stereo speakers, wireless charging support (10W), and a 3900mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23+ is essentially the same thing, but with a larger display, storage, and battery. It features a 6.6-inch display with the same specs, base storage of 256GB, and 4700mAh battery. According to the numbers shown, the Galaxy S23+ also supports faster wired charging at 45W versus the smaller Galaxy S23’s 25W wired charging.

Then we come to the big boy Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s shown to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (3080 x 1440 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 12GB storage, base storage of 256GB with support up to 1TB, a quad rear camera system highlighted by the brand new 200-megapixel HP2 sensor (details here), an S Pen, everything else the other Galaxy S23 models have, plus a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging.

Overall these sound like fine upgrades, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, if I’m being entirely honest, I would like to see more hardware changes in 2024. The Ultra model looks pretty much the same since the Galaxy Note 10, so I’m feeling a bit ready for a refresh. That could just be me, though. I will say, this matte black look is certainly sexy.

What are we thinking? We snagging one?

