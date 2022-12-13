Google’s Blobs are Back in a New Game to Waste Some Time On

I don’t actually know the history of Google’s Blobs, but I do know that their appearance at a Google I/O or related event left an image in my arsenal of reactions for places like Twitter. Today, Google has brought back their singing Blobs in a way that is nothing more than a fun online game to kill some time with.

The game is called Blob Beats and it plays a bit like Guitar Hero. The songs used are classical music classics that you play in game form using a keyboard as the notes pop off. You’ll find songs from Beethoven, Wagner, and Mozart, all played arcade style with falling notes that you tap keys to in order score points. There are easy, medium, and hard levels for those who want to take it seriously.

It’s kind of fun and certainly an entertaining way to give you a break during these last few days of 2022.

If that sounds fun, you can play Blob Beats in your browser right here.