Phones aren’t the only Samsung devices getting updates at the moment. Samsung’s best watches (the ones that run Wear OS) are all seeing updates this week as well in cellular form.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 4 are receiving fresh updates through Verizon, which usually means the WiFi-only versions have already seen a similar update or will shortly.

I wouldn’t categorized any of these updates as major, but the changelogs are at least suggesting that users are getting both performance improvements and enhancements. That could mean anything from snappier performance to slightly tweaked UI and feature changes. Unfortunately, we don’t get specifics.

If you own a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4, be on the lookout for the following:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro : R925USQU1AVK6

: R925USQU1AVK6 Galaxy Watch 5 : R905USQU1AVK6 (40mm) / R915USQU1AVK6 (44mm)

: R905USQU1AVK6 (40mm) / R915USQU1AVK6 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 4 Classic : R885USQU1GVK6 (42mm) / R895USQU1GVK6 (46mm)

: R885USQU1GVK6 (42mm) / R895USQU1GVK6 (46mm) Galaxy Watch 4: R865USQU1GVK6 (40mm) / R875USQU1GVK6 (44mm)

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, tap into “Watch settings,” and then “Watch software update.”