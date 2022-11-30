Your Stadia Hardware Refund is Inbound

Stadia is sending out emails this week, alerting customers that refunds for purchased Stadia hardware are inbound. In fact, the refunds should hit bank accounts within two weeks.

Due to so much time passing between now and likely time of purchase, it’s possible that banking details could have changed and credit cards are gone. As explained, if Google runs into an issue providing you with a refund, you’ll receive an email with next steps. Personally, I’ve been keeping an eye on my own Stadia account refunds, and so far, all has gone well.

If you purchased Stadia hardware, be on the lookout for your refund.

Stadia is slated to be shut down on January 18.