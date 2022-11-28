Droid Life

Get My Favorite Pixel 7 Pro Case at 50% Off Today!

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

You’ve probably heard me talk about Totallee before. They make my favorite cases for Android phones, but the main complaint I see from potential buyers is the price. It’s true, they’re usually $40 which can be a little much for what you’re getting. Thanks to it being Cyber Monday, you can get your own Totallee case for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for just $19, which is 50% off the usual price.

What I like most about the cases is how thin they are. They add hardly any bulk to the device, but they do protect from all of the little scratches and dings a naked phone might pick up. That’s exactly what I’m looking for in a case. I don’t want extra bulk and or weight. These phones are already big enough.

You can snag Totallee’s matte black case or their clear cases right now on Amazon at the 50% price. Have at it.

Amazon Links: Pixel 7 (Clear) | Pixel 7 Pro (Clear)

