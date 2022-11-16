Verizon Quadruples Data on International Plan Offerings

Verizon announced this week that for anyone with plans to travel internationally for the holidays this year, the company has upgraded its range of offerings.

TravelPass is getting a solid upgrade, now coming with 4x the amount of high-speed data as it did previously, which is a grand total of 2GB/day at 5G speeds. Once you are out of high-speed data, you’ll get cut down to 3G data speeds. In addition, Verizon notes that Unlimited customers get their same unlimited plan internationally for just $10/day. As a reminder, for those headed to Mexico and Canada, roaming is included at no extra cost.

If you plan on going abroad for a long period, Verizon is providing more data for its International Monthly Plans. This plan has also been upgraded with 4x the data, bringing the total to 20GB of high-speed data per month, followed by unlimited 3G data. Unlimited messages plus 250 minutes of calls are included for $100/month.

Lastly, Verizon notes that customers on Verizon’s 5G Do More and Get More plans get one day of TravelPass each month for a total of 12 days per year. Once the included TravelPass days are used, customers pay the $10/day. I’m not entirely sure if that’s new, but there it is.

