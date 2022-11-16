The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hasn’t seen a ton of discounts since launching as an incredibly polished smartwatch, but that’s about to change for the holidays. Before we even get to Black Friday, Samsung is discounting their best watch by $50 for the WiFi model and $70 for the cellular model. And to further sweeten the deal, they are tossing in an extra band for free.

To get this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal, you don’t have to do anything special or jump through any hoops. You simply hit this link, pick the version you want (WiFi or LTE), and then decide on a color. From there, you can choose a main watch band, walk through the trade-in process to save even more (if you have something to trade), and then choose another watch band for free. The free band is the 2-tone sport band which would normally retail for $40.

And that’s pretty much it for this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro early Black Friday deal.

The only other suggestion I’d make would be to find any old smartwatch you might have laying around or in a drawer and see if Samsung will take it as a trade. Like with their phone trade-in program, Samsung will give you an instant discount for the value of your trade. They appear to be accepting all sorts of devices from Garmin, Fossil, and Fitbit, as well as their own old watches and the Apple Watch. A generic Fossil “Watch” will get you $125 off. A Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will get you $240.

Need to know anything else about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? We have a review right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Deal Link