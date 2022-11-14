Google Support announced the first update for the official Pixel Watch app this week, with mostly a few bug fixes and improvements for the Fitbit integration getting touched up. Nothing too major.

Listed in the change, Fitbit integration is now available on the app’s home screen, sync information is accessible from the home screen, and bug fixes related to the eSIM have also been addressed. All good stuff.

Check the full log below.

What’s New

The November 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Fitbit experiences and integration. Fitbit Fitbit integration setting is now available on the App’s home screen.

Fitbit is easy to set up through a single tap from within the Pixel Watch App.

Fitbit sync information is accessible from the home screen. eSim Bug fixes related to the eSim setup. Tips and Support The 3D tutorial of the Watch is now available after OOBE in the “Tips & support” section.

Go get that update.

// Google