Verizon Galaxy S22 Family Gets November Security Patch

This morning, Verizon is shipping out the November security patch to the Galaxy S22 family from Samsung. That family includes the Galaxy S22 itself, the Galaxy S22+, as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Each changelog only lists the November patch, so we don’t expect to see anything else hidden inside, but if you happen to spot something, please feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Build Numbers

S22 : S901USQU2BVK1

: S901USQU2BVK1 S22+ : S906USQU2BVK1

: S906USQU2BVK1 S22 Ultra: S908USQU2BVK1

Go snag that update and enjoy the weekend.

// Verizon