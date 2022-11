Verizon is now shipping out the October security patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re still rocking this phone, be on the lookout.

Inside the update, which is labeled as software version IN2019_15_221025, you’ll find the October patch, but not much else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that is provided by Verizon. If you happen to see anything else inside, feel free to let us know.

Go snag it.

// Verizon