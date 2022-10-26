Don’t Forget to Check for Updates on Your Pixel Watch

Owning a Google Pixel Watch means another device that has updates to be on the lookout for. And not just system updates with new versions of Wear OS, I’m talking about app updates for all of the applications your watch has installed. Take this as a reminder to update those regularly, just like you do on your phone.

I bring this up because out of the box, the Pixel Watch has a whole bunch of app updates in addition to a day-1 system update. If you don’t realize that on your own, I can tell you right now that your Pixel Watch may not have all of the features it should or there may be unnecessary bugs you could squash.

As an example, after testing a review unit Pixel Watch for several days before switching to one I had purchased for daily use, I ran into missing items on the new watch, like certain complications in watch faces that I couldn’t set. It took me the longest time to figure out what was wrong. I had already installed the first system update, but then casually ventured into the Play Store on the watch only to find 21 apps needing updates. I updated those and all was good again in Pixel Watch world.

Should there be issues on your Pixel Watch or maybe you simply haven’t checked for updates in a while, please do – right now.

To check for app updates on a Pixel Watch, do the following:

Click the side button to open the app drawer

Scroll down to “Play Store” and tap it

Scroll to the bottom and tap “Manage apps”

If you have app updates, you’ll see them here

You can tap “Update all” or tap each individually to update them

And since we brought it up, here’s how to check for system updates on a Pixel Watch:

Swipe down the quick tiles menu from the top

Tap the Settings button

Scroll to the bottom and tap “System”

Tap “System updates” to see if there is new software available

OK, enjoy your updated Pixel Watch.