OnePlus Nord N300 Hits US With $228 Price

OnePlus dropped a new phone on the US market this week called the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. This new phone will arrive at T-Mobile for as little as $228, which is quite the price.

The Nord N300 features a 6.56″ HD+ display at 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip (6nm), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with SD support), large 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a dual camera (48MP main + 2MP depth). While those specs won’t necessarily compete with phones like the Pixel 6a, N300 owners will at least get a high refresh rate display, something Google seems wont to use.

The pitch here is a “premium” offering at a price almost anyone could afford. The phone’s design certainly comes off as looking premium, but those specs probably won’t fool anyone. Then again, I’m not sure they are supposed to. This is a budget phone that OnePlus hopes will sell in the millions.

The OnePlus Nord N300 arrives November 3 at T-Mobile and Metro for $228.