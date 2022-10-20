Here are the New Google Messages, Phone, and Contacts Icons

We’re suckers for fresh icons and Google has given us three new ones to share with you today. Google is planning to update the aging icons of Messages, as well as their Phone and Contacts apps.

The new icons can be seen here and are changing to “share the same look as many of Google’s other products,” they announced. The new Messages icon is supposed to show that conversations have more than one side, while the Phone and Contacts icons will change to “signal their shared purpose.”

All of these new icons should adapt to Material You themes, so that should lead to them changing colors as you decide to theme them in Android 13’s system settings.

The new Google Messages icon will arrive in the “coming weeks.” We aren’t sure about the Phone and Contacts icons, but I’d imagine it’ll be under similar timing.

Thoughts on the new looks?