Google’s Family Link Gets a Brand New Experience and Features

Google Family Link is an incredible tool for those with kids who have devices that they’d like to continue to have control over. This week, Google is introducing a brand new experience to Family Link, with a redesign that brings the most-used tools to the front and adds a new 3-tab layout.

One of the biggest changes comes to the Controls tab, where Google put Family Link’s most helpful features. This is where you’ll find settings for time limits, app data permissions, and content restrictions. Google is also adding a new “Today Only” screen limit option that won’t mess with other settings or limits you’ve set, in case you want to give your kid a little extra today.

The Location tab lets you easily find your kids, as long as they have devices on them. You can even see all of your kids on the same map and set new notifications should they arrive or leave a specific destination.

The new Highlights tab is there to show you a snapshot of a kid’s app usage, screen time, and recently installed apps. This page should also give you quick access to resources from Common Sense Media, ConnectSafety, and the Family Online Safety Institute, for those time you need to check on content or online safety topics.

There’s a Notifications area now that acts as a central location to receive requests from kids. This is where you will get requests from them to install apps, make purchases, and access blocked websites.

Finally, Family Link is available on the web now for everyone to access and this new experience is live.

All of these new Family Link features will start to rollout from today.

