Much like Google, Samsung is hosting its own 1-day exclusive Prime deals over on Amazon, with the highlights being big savings on its latest and greatest foldable devices. Additionally, if you don’t mind bundling a new smartwatch with a set of earbuds, the savings are very solid.

If you have your eyes on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4, snag one for just $1449 thanks to nearly $500 in savings. If you want the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s down to just $799 thanks to $200 in savings. If you want the “Battery Life God” (aka the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro), you can get one bundled with a set Galaxy Buds 2 for $469.

We’ve gone ahead and gotten the best deals listed out below, so check them out and then jump on whatever looks good. These deals are only good for one day. No pressure.

