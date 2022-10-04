Nest Doorbell Gets a New Wired Version for $179

A new Nest Doorbell has been announced this morning, this time only with a wired-power option. After the battery version from last year was discovered to have suffered from battery-related limitations, this has been an item we hoped Google would give us.

This new Nest Doorbell (wired) comes in a slightly smaller package than the battery version, only works when hard-wired to your existing doorbell wires, and can actually perform a function that all smart doorbells should – continuous recording.

This latest Nest Doorbell gives you 3 hours of event history for free, with clips up to five minutes long. Should you need more coverage than that, there is alway Nest Aware Plus subscriptions that can get you 10 days of 24/7 video. Should your WiFi have any hiccups, this doorbell will also keep up to an hour’s worth of important events in local memory.

Google claims it offers the “clearest image yet” of any doorbell, with a 1.3MP sensor with 145° field of view. It records in HD at 960 x 1280 pixels and 30 frames per second. It’s rated at IP54 for weather, connects over 802.11ac WiFi, has night vision, and comes in Snow, Linen, Ivy, and Ash colors.

The Nest Doorbell (wired) is available now.

