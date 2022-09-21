We are a ways away from the launch of the OnePlus 11 Pro, expected in Q1 of 2023, but since when does that stop the leak machine? Here’s a hint — it don’t stop it. Thanks to a reliable tipster of 91mobiles, we believe we now know a few of the specs that shall grace this upcoming device.

According to this tipster, OnePlus 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with what we assume to be a 120Hz refresh rate, the second-generation Snapdragon 8 chipset from Qualcomm, a max of 16GB RAM, triple rear camera array on its backside, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W charging.

Reported OnePlus 11 Pro Specs

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Up to 16GB RAM

50MP + 48MP + 32MP Triple Rear Cameras

16MP Selfie Camera

5000mAh battery w/ 100W charging

We’re not sure what other top end specs one could want on a smartphone. This phone is shaping up to be an absolute unit, so we’re hoping the software and hardware does the spec sheet justice. To get an idea of what the phone may look like, check the header image. These renders were published recently based on a prototype of the device. Things could change, but it sure does look like a OnePlus phone.

100W charging? Yup, that sounds like fun.

