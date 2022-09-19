Late last week, Telegram introduced an update that brings new features for all of its platforms, but also includes a few exclusive goodies just for Android users. That update is now headed out to all users.

Inside, Telegram highlights a themed icon for Android 13 users, updated “smooth animations” when previewing media, as well as the ability to prioritize downloads on Android should you be attempting to download multiple items at once. That last one was already available on iOS.

On top of these Android things, Telegram also announced an improved login flow, emoji statuses and infinite reactions for only Premium users, as well as new unique link formats for usernames. Honestly, a very solid update.

Be on the lookout for these new goodies!

// Telegram