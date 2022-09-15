Call of Duty peeps, it’s happening — Warzone is coming to Android! Pre-registration is now live for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Google Play, but as of right now, we’re not seeing an official launch date for the title. Given the briefness of the game’s trailer, we have to assume we’re still a bit away from a public launch, but who cares, this is exciting news.

All that’s said via Google Play is, “With countless contracts, killstreaks, and ever-evolving strategies, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is endlessly replayable.” As an ex-Call of Duty player, I’m very familiar with all of that, so we’re not learning anything new. We don’t know about cross platform support either. I’d imagine we’ll see Android vs. iOS, but no Mobile vs. Console/PC support.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more, obviously. In the meantime, go register.