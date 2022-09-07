Samsung announced earlier this week that it was beginning to ship its latest One UI builds, the same ones that shipped on its newest foldables and wearables, to older devices. Verizon has now confirmed that its own variants of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Watch 4 lineups are now receiving those updates.

That was fast.

For the Galaxy S21 lineup, it is receiving One UI 4.1.1, with features such as Private Share and Smart View being listed as the highlights. For build numbers, the S21 will have G991USQU5CVH8, S21+ will have G996USQU5CVH8, and the S21 Ultra will have G998USQU5CVH8.

For Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners getting upgraded to Wear OS 3.5 with One UI 4.5 on top, the changelog lists the most updated watch faces (same ones that launched on Watch 5 lineup), updated AR Emoji, new QWERTY keyboard, and plenty more.

Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic Updated Build Numbers

Watch 4 : R865USQU1GVH2 (40mm), R875USQU1GVH2 (44mm)

: R865USQU1GVH2 (40mm), R875USQU1GVH2 (44mm) 4 Classic: R885USQU1GVH2 (42mm), R895USQU1GVH2 (46mm)

These are big updates, so be on the lookout for them.

// Verizon